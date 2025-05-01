Shailene Woodley, Lucas Bravo finally confirm romance after dodging rumours

Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley go public with relationship after longstanding rumours

Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley have acknowledged their relationship with a loud and clear message to the world, after trying to avoid the spotlight.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 30th, and hard-launched his girlfriend, Woodley in a sweet post.

The Emily in Paris star shared a carousel alongside the caption, "Howdy Slab City," and shared the highlights from the couple’s trip to Slab City, California.

The first slide in the carousel featured a picture of the "God Is Love" art project on Salvation Mountain, and the following pictures showed Woodley and Bravo together in multiple instances.

One of the snaps showed the couple holding hands, while another featured the Divergent star posing next to an artwork.

Following the adorable post, fans flocked to the comments section and congratulated the couple.

"Mr Lucas you are lucky to have a beautiful girl like Shailene who is lucky enough to have you too," wrote one fan.

While another added, "Shailene is wonderful, you make a beautiful couple.”

"It's nice to see you happy and smiling both of you," a third chimed in.

The declaration of love on social media comes after Bravo avoided talking about the rumours in previous interviews.

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumours in March when they were seen together in Paris on multiple occasions.