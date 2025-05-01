Hayden Panettiere shares real reason behind four-year acting hiatus

Hayden Panettiere has recently explained why she took four-year hiatus from acting profession.

“I had taken four years off. Didn’t know or plan to, but that’s just the way it panned out,” said the 35-year-old in a new interview with US Weekly while discussing her upcoming movie, A Breed Apart.

Sharing reason of her acting break, the Nashville star admitted she “desperately needed it”.

Reflecting on her decision to step out of public eye, Hayden noted that it was never in her mind but this all “happened organically”.

This acting break really brought her at a “different place in life,” as she mentioned, “The things that I’ve done before it was just different enough that I felt like it was a blank canvas that I could paint onto anything I wanted on.”

“And now try to take my career in a direction that I wasn’t able to go in before,” stated the Scream VI actress.

While looking at new version of herself after acting break, Hayden pointed out, “I feel much more solid and grounded in this world, the crazy world that we live in.”

“It’s healthy to continue to keep evolving as a person,” continued the Heroes star.

Hayden mentioned, “I always try to do to keep reinventing ourselves and learning more things about ourselves and our wants and needs and dislikes and all the above.”

However, the Bring it On actress added, “I’ve never been this version of me, I’ve never been as OK with being who I am without feeling the need to apologise for anything.”

“I feel like I’ve finally earned the right to an opinion,” added Selma.

Meanwhile, Hayden will next be seen in new movie, A Breed Apart, which will premiere on May 16.