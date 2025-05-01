Lindsay Hubbard Reacts to Tom Schwartz’s statement on ‘Summer House’ cast

Lindsay Hubbard on Tom Schwartz funny advice to ‘Summer House’ cast

Lindsay Hubbard isn’t here for any doom-and-gloom declarations about the Summer House crew — especially not from someone outside the house like Tom Schwartz.

The reality star, 38, is standing firm in her belief that her castmates are stronger than ever, despite whatever chaos may swirl around them.

“We have been through some hard stuff, as a group,” Lindsay told Us Weekly on April 29.

“I think more than a lot of other groups on Bravo, we have really proved that we can get through almost anything.”

And with a little self-deprecating flair, she added, “I mean, listen, if I can share a house with my ex-fiancé [Carl Radke] who broke up with me in the most humiliating public way humanly possible, then, yeah, we can get through anything.”

Her comments come in response to a slightly melodramatic moment courtesy of Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Schwartz.

During the April 30 episode, Tom, 42, dropped a so-called PSA while chatting with Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller in bed (because where else would you find Paige and Ciara?).

“I just want to say thanks for letting me into your happy little world. You’ve got to cherish this,” Tom told the ladies. “I used to have a happy family in L.A. and now everyone hates each other. We all hate each other. You’ve got to cherish this, it’s very sacred.”

Paige, 32, wasn’t buying the gloom.

“We’re going to love each other forever, no matter what,” she assured him — with the confidence of someone who’s been through a few Bravo reunions and lived to tell the tale. But Tom wasn’t done.

“Now, we’re in complete disarray,” he added, nodding to the fractured state of the Vanderpump Rules crew — which, to be fair, did get a full reboot announcement from Bravo in November 2024.

Of course, Paige couldn’t resist sneaking in a zinger, “As long as Amanda doesn’t cheat on Kyle, I think we can get through anything.”

Lindsay admitted she got a good laugh out of that when talking to the outlet— hey, sometimes humour really is the secret to survival on reality TV.

And while Paige and Lindsay didn’t always see eye to eye in the past, their friendship is now a shining example of the cast’s growth.

“You meet each other at different phases of your life. We both had different maturing to do and, right now, we’re in a good place to accept and receive each other as friends,” Lindsay shared.

“We text each other a lot” to celebrate one another’s wins, she added.