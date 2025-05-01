‘Young and the Restless’ : Allison Lanier says goodbye

Allison Lanier leaves‘Young and the Restless’

Allison Lanier just shared some bittersweet news with fans of The Young and the Restless, her time as Summer Newman is officially wrapping up.

“Hi guys!! This Friday, May 2nd, will be my last episode on Y&R!” Lanier, 34, announced on X (formerly Twitter) on April 30.

“I’ve loved the journey and learned so much but it’s time to grow in a different direction.”

Lanier took a moment to shout out the loyal viewers who’ve followed her journey since she joined the daytime drama in 2022.

“Very grateful for all of the Y&R fans who have supported me,” she added. And based on the reactions, that love is clearly mutual.

“You played Summer Newman the best. You brought growth and class to her character. Will miss you!” one fan commented, clearly not ready to say goodbye.

Another chimed in with a heartfelt tribute, “Nooooo Allison you have been such a joy to watch in the role of Summer. Sorry to hear this! You took this role and made it your own and had some fantastic scenes! You’re a brilliant actress! I’m crushed!”

Lanier stepped into the well-worn designer heels of Summer Newman after Hunter King exited the series.

The character has been a staple of the show since 2006, first played by child actors before being “soap-aged” into a teenager in 2012. Since then, Summer’s been at the center of all kinds of dramatic twists—and Lanier didn’t miss a beat in carrying on the legacy.

Her performance even earned her industry recognition, scoring a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in April 2024.

Beyond the soap world, Lanier has also flexed her acting chops in indie films like It Happened in L.A., Fish Bones, and Mia, and made a guest appearance on Amazon’s dramedy Red Oaks.

With her announcement, it looks like she’s ready to turn the page and write a brand-new chapter.