Glen Close speaks up about Nicole Scherzinger's acting in ‘Sunset Blvd.’

Glenn Close on Nicole Scherzinger in ‘Sunset Blvd.’ Broadway revival

Glenn Close is passing the torch—and doing it with a standing ovation. The legendary actress, known for her unforgettable turn as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, just gave Nicole Scherzinger a glowing review for stepping into those famously dramatic shoes in the Broadway revival.

In a joyful Instagram post on April 30, the Back in Action star shared her experience of seeing Scherzinger perform live, and let’s just say, she was more than impressed.

“I had the thrilling experience of seeing Nicole Scherzinger in SUNSET BOULEVARD last night. She and the entire production blew me away,” Close, 78, wrote.

She even posted a pre-show snap of herself rocking a black top and cheetah print jacket—clearly, she was dressed for a diva kind of night.

Following the performance, Close met up with Scherzinger and the cast backstage, posing for a photo with the former Pussycat Doll, who was still donning her delightfully dramatic, bloodied costume.

“I LOVED meeting Nicole, Tom Francis and many members of the ensemble backstage afterwards,” she added.

And it wasn’t just a quick “Great job!”—Glenn got real about what it means to take on the iconic role of Norma Desmond.

“Nicole and I really bonded over our love for Norma Desmond, arguably THE greatest role ever written for a woman,” she explained. “You can't approach Norma with a faint heart. She tests your metal, demands that you dig deep.”

Close, who has played Norma twice herself—once in 1994, earning a Tony for her work, and again in a 2017 revival—knows what it takes to embody the complex character. So her words carried some serious weight when she praised Nicole’s performance as “an act of raw artistry and astounding bravery.”

She closed her post with heartfelt appreciation, “Bravo Nicole, Tom and all those who gifted me with an extraordinary theater experience. Dearest love and profound thanks to you all.”

And Glenn’s not alone in her praise.

Patti LuPone, the original Norma from the 1993 West End production, also sang Scherzinger’s praises in a voice message shared by NY1's Frank DiLella in December 2024.

“I thought Nicole was unbelievable. She broke my heart,” LuPone said. “She is a force.”