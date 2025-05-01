Selena Gomez's stylist Jenn Lagron gives update after 'shocking' accident

Selena Gomez’s hairstylist Jenn Lagron is on the road to recovery after he got hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles.
Lagron, who has also worked with Chrissy Teigen, Ellie Goulding, and Kristin Juszczyk, recently shared an update about her health.
Taking to her GoFoundMe page, organiser Brandon Pietsch revealed that $54K has been donated for the hairstylist so far.
She penned, “Her surgery went well last night – everything went according to plan, and the doctors said it went smoothly. Jenn is resting today after starting physical therapy. We are so grateful for the success of both of her surgeries and are hopeful for a strong recovery ahead.”
Pietsch further added, “She will be in a wheelchair for some time, as they had to replace nerves in her arm with nerves from her leg. There’s a long road of recovery ahead, but we are off to a great start and feeling very hopeful!”
This comes shortly after Jenn was hit by a drunk driver while walking in the city of Venice Beach on Sunday.
For the unversed, following this update, the celebrity community went into a frenzy.
