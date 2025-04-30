Zoë Kravitz friends ‘concerned’ over new romance with Austin Butler

Zoë Kravitz’s friends have recently expressed concerns over her new relationship with Austin Butler.

A source revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kravitz had been on the rebound ever since her breakup with actor Channing Tatum.

After Tatum, Kravitz is going crazy for Elvis actor, but her friends believe that she’s going to face heartbreak because of his playboy image in the industry.

“Channing was a good, clean-cut influence, and everyone around her wanted that to last,” noted an insider

However, the source mentioned that now Kravitz “seems to be going in another direction with Austin”.

“He has a reputation as a party boy, and it's well known he's massively into drinking and late nights and a very big influence on the people around him,” pointed out an insider.

Kravitz and Butler reportedly first met while filming their upcoming thriller, Caught Stealing, and quickly became close, shared an insider.

Interestingly, the source stated, “Zoe is telling people around her he could be ‘the one’.”

“She loves that he's artistic and passionate, and she doesn't care about his history of dating famous women,” said an insider.

The source added, “No one wants to see Zoë with Austin. Yes, he's charming and talented, but he's also a rogue.”

Meanwhile, Butler’s previous girlfriends include model Kaia Gerber, Aussie star Olivia DeJonge as well as actresses Lily-Rose Depp and Vanessa Hudgens.