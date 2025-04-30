Lindsay Lohan opens how motherhood has inspired 'Freakier Friday' character

'Freakier Friday' is set to release on August 8

Linday Lohan, who is all set to reunite with Jamie Lee Curtis in a Freaky Friday sequel, has expressed that embracing motherhood has changed the perspective of her character Anna Coleman.

Lohan and Curtis played daughter and mother duo Anna and Tess Coleman in the 2003 family comedy.

The 38-year-old felt there was a difference in playing the character now and in her teens.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lindsay stated, "The closeness that you have with your child, and that bond — how irreplaceable that is, and wanting to do the right thing for your child — is always the most important thing in the world, and nothing can stand in the way of that.”

After embracing motherhood herself now, she has realized, "I also didn't have the calmness that a mother needs to have when a child is losing it.”

She went on to say, "Now, I get to play with that. I get to have those moments that Tess used to have with Anna."

Backed by Disney and directed by Nisha Ganatra, the new movie is going to reunite Lindsay and Jamie as Anna and Tess.