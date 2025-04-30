Palace shares details as Duchess Sophie steps up her role in royal family

Duchess Sophie and her husband Prince Edward have stepped up their royal roles since King Charles took to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have gained increasing popularity due to their strong work ethic and friendly demeanour, particularly while representing the monarch on important occasions.

During her latest royal engagement on Tuesday, Sophie visited the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, from where she sent a subtle message to her loved ones.

The 60-year-old's chic appearance was perfectly reflecting her light-hearted and approachable personality as she rocked a summer-ready blue and white polka dot dress, wowing fans with hear breathtaking looks.

The King Charles office also shared details of her royal engagements along with her stunning photos and video on the royal family's official Instagram account.

Sophie looked drop dead gorgeous in an elegant dress, featuring pearly buttons and ruched, puffed sleeves, along with a waist-defining belt as she played bingo with the Chelsea Pensioners.

Undoubtedly, Polka dots are a popular pattern choice among the royals, with Kate Middleton frequently wearing the stunning print and Princess Beatrice a fan too.

According to a colour psychologist, it conveys a special message of playfulness. It makes people give off a sort of warm feel.