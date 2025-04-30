Selena Gomez opens up on first intimate moment with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has recently made honest confession as she opens up about her and Benny Blanco’s “embarrassing” intimate moment.

During an appearance on latest episode of Jessie and Lennie Ware's Table Manners podcast, the Only Murders in the Building actress revealed she felt “alone” and “didn’t like anyone for five years” following her relationship with former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

For the unversed, the singer and Justin dated on/off for nearly a decade before officially parting ways in 2018.

Although the Baby hit-maker moved on with Hailey Bieber, Selena was left alone for five years and finally found her love in Benny.

Reflecting on their first kiss, the music producer recalled that towards the end of their first date, they were sitting in the living room on the couch and playing, ‘We're not really Strangers’.

“There was a thing where it said, take a selfie with the person next to you, and she got right on my chest and took a selfie,” disclosed the 37-year-old.

Benny told the host that it was at that moment he thought to “kiss this girl”.

“And I kissed her right away… And her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face, and she was so nervous,” explained the musician.

When asked if she was allergic, to which Benny replied, “She was, yeah. I was so disgusting and repulsive.”

But Selena clarified that she hadn’t liked anyone in a very long time.

“So, some kisses are for fun, and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it's completely different,” remarked the 32-year-old.

Selena mentioned, “I'd been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few stupid dates here and there, but never felt that way.”

“And I was a little embarrassed,” she added.