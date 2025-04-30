Jenna Ortega wishes to make music but only on ONE condition

'Hurry Up Tomorrow' to feature Jenna alongside The Weeknd

Jenna Ortega, who rose to fame with Netflix’s series Wednesday, has exclusively spoken about her other creative side.

The 22-year-old is fond of music, and she does have a wish to release some music, but she will only do it on one condition.

In a recent interview, Jenna shared that even though she does not have the 'strength' to be a musician, but she would make something someday.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress added, “I used to always think that I have thick skin, but the reason why I do what I do is because I’m sensitive.”

“I don’t think that I have the strength to participate in the music industry.”

Ortega wants to make music secretly, which means she will pursue that dream anonymously.

While speaking to The Weeknd for V Magazine, she explained, "I do think if I ever did make music, it would be under an alias, and I wouldn’t talk about it. I wouldn’t acknowledge it, and it would just be for me.

Hurry Up Tomorrow star says that she needs to learn how to play the piano. Meanwhile, Jenna also admitted that she would love to compose music.