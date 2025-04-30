Sydney Sweeney's latest sighting sparks romance rumours

Sydney Sweeney latest sighting sparks romance rumours

Sydney Sweeney seems to have found her Mr. Perfect after calling off wedding with former boyfriend Jonathan Davino.

Fans rooting for the couple got heartbroken when in March wedding was put on hold as the couple navigated a 'major issue'.

However, later it was finally revealed that the two have separated.

After being previously linked with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell, newly-single Sweeney was recently spotted with someone who is connected to scandal-hit Hollywood star Blake Lively.

As per Daily Mail, the 27-year-old was spotted at the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California over the weekend with It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar.

The viral TikTok video captured the two having good time in each other's company in the VIP section.

The 34-year-old could be seen singing along Creed's set and the Hollywood actress 'seeming to back into' him.

The latest sighting of the two didn’t sit well with the netizens as Sklenar is apparently engaged to his personal trainer and nutritionist, Courtney Salviolo.

The engaged couple was even seen at the premiere of the second season of 1923 held in LA in February.

The disgruntled social media users were quick to react.

One internet user wrote, "Stop Brandon Sklenar ugh."

Second commented: "Umm isn’t he engaged?!"

Some attendees also confirmed that the duo was together as one audience member clearly mentioned, "Confirming I saw her and Brandon together twice."