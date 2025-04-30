‘Fantastic Four’ star Jessica Alba storms into spy thriller genre

Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba is stepping back into the spotlight, locking in a new lead role in the upcoming spy thriller.

The actress, who played the role of Sue Storm,“The Invisible Girl” in Marvel’s both the 2005 film and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, has been booked to lead The Mark, directed by Justin Chadwick.

The Spy flick, whose production is set to begin in Australia in July, will feature the 44-year-old actress as Eden, a shadowy spy entangled in a web of global espionage.

The plot teases that Alba’s Eden pulls Ben Dawson, a single father, into her dangerous world. When Ben is mistaken for the world’s deadliest assassin, he becomes the perfect decoy for Eden’s covert mission to expose a far-reaching conspiracy involving corrupt politicians.

As the CIA, Interpol, and powerful criminal syndicates close in, Eden must keep Ben alive long enough to complete her mission. At the same time, Ben must tap into his inner action hero to survive and return to the one person who matters most: his daughter.

For the unversed, after gaining fame following her short-lived TV series Dark Angle, which earned her her first-ever Golden Globe nominations, Albas has appeared in over 25 films to date, with her most recent credits including executive producing and starring in the Netflix thriller Trigger Warning.