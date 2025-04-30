Spice Girls to reunite for upcoming world tour?

The Spice Girls are finally going to reunite to celebrate their 30th anniversary as the group secretly plan an upcoming world tour.

The Sun reported that Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C would be meeting next week in Miami to talk about the details of the tour.

However, it is believed that Victoria Beckham “is 90 per cent out of the running,” while four members are ready to go with the plan.

A source spilled to the outlet, “There have been rumours swirling for months, but Geri has always been too busy and had other things on, preventing her from saying yes.”

“Nothing is yet confirmed but Geri and guru Simon are back in touch with a myriad of exciting ideas,” said an insider.

The source explained, “Unfortunately, Victoria has pretty much ruled herself out, but there is still a world in which she could do some sort of avatar appearance or a special one-off thing.”

“Victoria would always want to honour the girls' history,” stated an insider.

Interestingly, the source added, “If Simon were to get involved, this would absolutely take any tour to the next level.”

The news came after Richard Branson opened up about how the band were meant to reunite just before Covid for an event on one of his Virgin Voyages.

“The last time the Spice Girls were going to do something for Virgin, we had our first cruise ship at Dover. They were coming to launch the ship. They didn't turn up!” mentioned Richard.

He remarked, “They owe us one!”

Last month, Geri hinted at Spice Girls’ reunion in her interview with The Times.

She told the outlet, “My hope is we come back together as a collective. It's more respectful to come as one.”

“There will be something. We'll come as one. We love each other. I love them, I care about them, we want the best for each other,” she added.