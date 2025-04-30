'Carrie' star Priscilla Pointer dies at 100

Retired American actress Priscilla Pointer, most notable for her performance in Carrie and Dallas, has passed away at the age of 100.

The former actress, who played the role of mother of her real-life daughter Amy Irving in the 1974 horror mystery starring John Travolta, passed away on Monday, April 28.

Her son David K. Irving confirmed the passing of his mother, saying she died of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Pointer's illustrious career spanned theater, television, and film. With her husband, she co-founded the San Francisco Actor’s Workshop in the early 1950s and had a significant presence on Broadway.

In television, she is best remembered for her role as Rebecca Barnes Wentworth on the long-running soap opera Dallas.

In addition to playing the mother of her real daughter, the century-old actress also portrayed other famous mothers in films such as Looking for Mr. Goodbar, The Falcon and the Snowman, and Blue Velvet.

Moreover, she also appeared in three films directed by her son, including the 1987 musical adaptation of Rumpelstiltskin, Good-bye, Cruel World, and C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D.

Pointer, who shared the screen with her youngest daughter in six other movies than Carrie, is survived by her three children—Katie, David, and Amy, 71.