Arnold Schwarzenegger to be honoured at South East European Film Festival

Arnold Schwarzenegger being awarded at South East European Film Festival

Arnold Schwarzenegger is adding yet another trophy to his already crowded shelf—but this time, it’s not for bodybuilding, acting, or even politics.

The South East European Film Festival (SEEfest) in Los Angeles is honouring the action legend and clean energy advocate with the prestigious Legacy Award on Wednesday night, marking the opening of the festival’s 20th edition.

According to SEEfest, the award celebrates the “iconic movie star, who began his trailblazing immigrant journey from an Austrian village nestled 16 miles from the Slovenian border in Styria region, dubbed the ‘Green Heart of Austria.’”

Known not just for his muscles or memorable one-liners, Schwarzenegger has been flexing his advocacy muscles through the USC Schwarzenegger Institute, championing clean energy and persuading world leaders to prioritize a greener tomorrow.

SEEfest applauded this passion, saying, “Mr. Schwarzenegger has approached the challenge of building not just better but also a kinder future with hope for the new generation with his customary determination and relentless optimism.”

Though the Terminator himself won’t be accepting the award in person, he’s sending a familiar face in his place.

Emmy winner Matt Iseman, beloved host of American Ninja Warrior and the man who won The New Celebrity Apprentice during Schwarzenegger’s stint as “the Boss,” will step up to accept the honor.

Iseman’s long-standing partnership with Schwarzenegger includes hosting the Austrian World Summit on Climate Issues, fundraising for After School All Stars, and, yes, organizing strongman contests at the Arnold Sports Festivals.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger isn’t slowing down.

He’s set to don the red suit in the upcoming action-comedy The Man with the Bag, playing Santa Claus opposite Reacher’s Alan Ritchson.

With Adam Shankman (Hairspray) directing and Schwarzenegger playing a buff, possibly brawling Kris Kringle, it sounds like the kind of holiday film where sleigh bells might be drowned out by explosions.