Ben Affleck gets honest about best work of his career

Ben Affleck has recently opened up about his best work of his career.

During an appearane on Criterion Closet Pick in a new viral clip, Affleck confessed that his commentary track for the infamous 1998 Michael Bay movie, Armageddon is one of his best works so far.

Speaking about the commentary for Criterion, the Argo director said, “I feel like the best work of my career is the commentary on this disc.”

“People approach me to talk about the commentary on this disc, as much as they do about movies I’ve been in,” remarked the 52-year-old.

Affleck further said, “I didn’t know any better than to be really honest but it’s an achievement I’m proud of and didn’t intend to be as good as I now think it is.”

Earlier in an interview with GQ magazine, the Air actor shared that Armageddon was considered among the “top five all-time DVD commentaries”.

“I don’t think any of the other people listened to it until years later when it was played,” he continued.

Meanwhile, The Accountant 2 actor added that he was “kind of shocked and appalled that I went on there and started being like… I mean, that’s all true”.

“Everything I said was a hundred percent true, but that’s the point. You’re not supposed to go on there and tell all of the truth,” he concluded.