Kate’s engagement ring makes a comeback on anniversary outing

Prince William and Princess Kate surprised with a card and bouquet of flowers.

Princess Kate marked her 14th wedding anniversary with a subtle yet sentimental statement, slipping on her iconic sapphire engagement ring for the first time in over a month.

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William on a romantic royal visit to the Isle of Mull in Scotland, kicking off a two-day trip that blends duty with celebration.

Fans were quick to notice the dazzling ring back on her finger that once belonged to the late Princess Diana.

It’s the first time she has worn the cherished piece since early March, when it made a public appearance at the Commonwealth Day Service.

During a recent visit to the picturesque town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, the Princess turned heads with her outfit.

Complementing her iconic sapphire engagement ring, Kate opted for a £549 double-breasted blazer by British label Holland Cooper.

She had accessorised with her signature Cartier watch and a stunning pair of Kiki McDonough pear drop earrings, valued at £850.

Prince William and Kate received a warm Highland welcome as they kicked off their trip with a stop at Aros Hall in coastal town of Tobermory famously known as the filming location for the beloved BBC children’s series Balamory.

More than 200 excited locals and tourists lined the vibrant main street, cheering as the royal couple made their arrival.

The atmosphere was electric as the future King and Queen greeted well-wishers and soaked in the scenic charm of the town.

Their visit also marked an important community milestone: both Aros Hall and the village hall in Pennyghael, located in southern Mull, will receive vital refurbishment funding through grants from the Royal Foundation.