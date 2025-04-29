Nicole Kidman shocks in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer amid brief hiatus

Nicole Kidman stuns fans with 'unexpected' performance in upcoming season

Nicole Kidman is all set to grace the big screen as her favourite character returns in Nine Perfect Strangers’ season 2 trailer.

The 57-year-old actress, previously honoured with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2024, was spotted stepping into the shoes of the unhinged wellness guru Masha, ready to help the nine new guests heal from their traumas.

The second instalment features a transition from the Russian guru's former California wellness retreat to Zauberwald in the Austrian Alps.

In the trailer, Kidman reveals why she invited nine strangers from around the world to her luxurious chalet, exposing the real reason behind their unexpected reunion.

She says, “I invited you all here because sometimes you shouldn’t deal with pain gently."

To which, a stranger swiftly replies, "She’s going to bleach our brains, darling.”

Taking the strangers back to their core memories, Masha continues, "This is a cleansing of the mind. To recharge, to rediscover inspiration.”

While the trailer of the upcoming instalment has shaken the audience to the core, other details are still under wraps as it is slated to debut on Wednesday, May 21.