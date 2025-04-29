King Charles gives special instructions about Prince Louis to William, Kate

King Charles, who is known as a doting grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, has made a stern decision about Prince Louis given his past experience.

The young royal, who marked his seventh birthday last week, seems to have a special hold on his ‘Grandpa Wales’ as he received a different birthday tribute.

Kensington Palace released an adorable portrait of Louis, taken by Josh Shiner. Shortly afterwards, a delightful video of Louis was also shared – something that hasn’t been done for Prince George, 11, or Princess Charlotte, 9.

According to royal insiders, the monarch had talks with the Prince and Princess of Wales as not repeat a mistake he made with his own ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry.

“King Charles sees so much of young Harry in Louis,” that he’s had a cautious word to both William and Kate, the source told Woman’s Day magazine.

“He doesn’t want Louis to feel side-lined and ignored like Harry feels he was,” they said. “Charles has a special place in his heart for Louis, whose antics remind him dearly of Harry when he was a boy.”

The insider continued, “Having said that, he doesn’t want William and Kate to succumb to Louis’ roguish charms and is keen for them to always keep a firm-but-fair close eye on him. It’s something Charles fears he failed to do with Harry.”

Prince Harry shared in his bombshell memoir, Spare, that he and his father have shared a strained relationship throughout the years.

He recalled that his father used to call him ‘spare’ to William’s ‘heir’ in front of which bothered Harry.