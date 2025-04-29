Meghan Markle shares beaming photo as William, Kate mark 14th anniversary

Meghan Markle released a delightful photo after she put her vulnerable self into the spotlight at The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

The Duchess of Sussex extended gratitude towards the renowned media personality for giving her an opportunity where she opened up about her fears and joys.

"Thank you for having me @Jamiekernlima," Meghan wrote over a beaming photo featuring herself warmly hugging the host.

On the other hand, Jamie also expressed her excitement for having the Duchess of Sussex on her podcast where the two ladies had meaningful conversations about the ups and downs of life.

The host shared a short clip from the headline-making interview and wrote, "Meghan is opening up like never before, and shares real, raw and soul-filling stories, insights and inspiration."

Jamie revealed that she has never "cried" so much in an interview, praising the Duchess of her true self.

She further shared, "[Meghan] and I decided to do the episode the same way we spend most of our time together – with no makeup on, in our sweats, and cozied up in these two rocking chairs I have at my house."

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan issued a new life update amid Prince William and Princess Kate's 14th wedding anniversary celebrations which are set to take place in Scottish Isles during their royal tour.