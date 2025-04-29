Meghan Markle sparks trouble with major breach in royal contract

Meghan Markle seems to have taken a big risk as she sparks new controversy with break in a major agreement as Prince Harry reportedly hopes for a family reunion.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on the 90-minute podcast with cosmetics entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima for a wide-ranging interview, in which Meghan’s bold move was laid bare.

During the chat, Jamie revealed that she had received a gift box of food and thank you card around a year ago. The card was signed as “With Compliments of H.R.H The Duchess of Sussex” which seemed like a deviation from a commitment.

“I had a very full house and all of sudden I get word that you dropped off this gift basket with ice creams, homemade strawberry sauce to put on top of the ice cream just to see if that helps lighten my load,” Jamie told Meghan.

When Meghan and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020 after giving up their senior royal positions, the late Queen Elizabeth had barred the Sussexes from using their HRH titles.

The move appears to be a major breach in their contract which the Duke and Duchess were obliged to uphold per the Sandringham Agreement five years ago.

Royal author Ingrid Seward noted that if the late Queen was still around, she would be “highly offended, as she was very sensitive about that”.

However, Seward noted that Elizabeth “didn’t remove HRH but told them not to use it” and since she is not here anymore “Harry and Meghan think they can get away with it”.

However, royal sources have previously said that future king, Prince William, is not pleased with how Harry and Meghan have been using their royal titles. There are also speculations that once William takes the throne, it is possible that he will remove the titles for good as their relations continue to deteriorate amid deepening rift.