Dua Lipa hurts fans sentiments with 'threatening' move

Dua Lipa drew fans' outrage with her Easter photos, turning her celebratory moments into a controversy.

Last week, the Levitating singer posted a carousel, offering a glimpse at how she spent her holidays alongside her fiance Callum Turner.

Amid a series of photos and videos from her beach getaway with Masters of the Air star, the Grammy-winning singer shared a snap showing a starfish resting in her palm after she pulled it out from the water.

The snapshot invited the wrath of fans, criticising her for harming marine life, with one saying, "The star of mat drowned just to have a photo [sad emoji]."

"I love you Duita but not with the starfish [disaapointing face]," expressed a second.

"Everything was fine except the starfish you killed just for the picture [unamused face emoji]," a third noted.

"NOOO! Starfish die if you take them out of the water," a fourth exclaimed.

Meanwhile a fifth, advised, "Please don't do this to starfish. Although they may seem harmless and curious, they are very sensitive sea animals,"

"Touching them or pulling them out of the water, even a few seconds for a photo, can cost them their lives," they explained. "The best way to care for them is to admire them in their habitat without interfering."

It appeared that Lipa, 29, may not have been aware that removing starfish from the water can be harmful, which could explain why she picked one up for a photo, triggering the sentiments of her fans.