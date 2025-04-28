Why Kate Middleton, Prince William's 14th anniversary is 'extra special'

Kate and William will mark their anniversary in the Isle of Mull

After a brutal year that tested their marriage like never before, Prince William and Kate Middleton are marking a major milestone.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate 14 years of marriage tomorrow (April 29) with a trip to the Isle of Mull, just as Kate continues her recovery following her cancer diagnosis.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that the couple's bond has only grown stronger.

"Their first anniversary after Catherine’s official remission has to be that extra bit special," Bond said. "Every milestone takes them that little bit further away from the dreadful day when she was diagnosed with cancer."

Bond highlighted how their partnership thrives on equality, with Kate setting a "non-negotiable" standard for William’s hands-on parenting.

"William is a much more hands-on dad than his father or grandfather. And I don’t think Catherine would let him get away with anything less," she explained.

The couple’s love story, dating back to their days at St. Andrews University, hasn't been without its bumps, including a brief split in 2007.

But Bond believes their enduring friendship forms the bedrock of their marriage: "I think this gives us all the chance to see first-hand that theirs is a true love match, built on the strongest of all foundations: friendship and the shared experience of university life."

Still, looming challenges remain. With King Charles battling cancer, Bond noted, "Together they are facing the challenge of becoming King and Queen... that must weigh heavily on them, but, together, they are strong."