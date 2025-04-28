Gwyneth Paltrow’s honest feelings about Kylie Jenner unveiled

Gwyneth Paltrow made clear how she feels about Kylie Jenner and Kardashian family

Gwyneth Paltrow got to know Kylie Jenner closely after working with her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, for her upcoming movie.

The 52-year-old reportedly feels nothing but love and respect for the 27-year-old makeup mogul and reality star.

A source close to the Shakespeare in Love star told In Touch Weekly that the actress has in fact, been a longtime fan of the Kardashians.

“Gwyneth has never shied away from the Kardashians. Especially since they became a massive multi-media business force in the late 2000s, right as Gwyn was starting to make Goop into a powerhouse in its own right,” said the source.

The insider went on to share that the Iron Man actress was pleased that working with Chalamet in Marty Supreme brought her close to Jenner.

“Now that Gwyn is aligned with Timmy Chalamet on their next film, she has more reason than ever to embrace all things Kardashian,” the source added.

“Gwyn has been a Kardashian fan for years and is very impressed with everything they’ve managed to accomplish,” the source adds. “She saw their influence before almost anybody and recognized how important they would become in the worlds of fashion, social media, and entertainment,” they explained.

Paltrow and Jenner have another link in common in the form of Ryan Murphy, who is the Seven actress’ close friend and Kim Kardashian’s acting mentor.

Speaking of Murphy, the insider said, “Gwyneth’s extremely close friend Ryan Murphy would not be mentoring Kim Kardashian and building multiple TV shows around her if Gwyneth had any kind of problem with Kim or any of her sisters.”