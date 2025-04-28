Shawn Levy credits ‘Stranger Things’ for key lesson ahead of ‘Star Wars’

Shawn Levy opens up about a valuable lesson he has gained from Stranger Things ahead of Star Wars: Starfighter.

The Deadpool & Wolverine director, with his two hit projects Stranger Things and Star Wars on the horizon, now knows how to keep things under wraps until release.

In a conversation with the Variety during the Broadway opening of Stranger Things: The First Shadow revealed that he has learned to "keep his mouth shut".

Talking about the key takeaway he received from the Netflix series, Levy said, "I’m really grateful for that because I kept the Ryan Gosling news and the title and release date of my ‘Star Wars’ movie pretty damn quiet for a long time."

He continued, "So I am quite proud of myself and grateful to Stranger Things."

Levy has been part of the horror-mystery TV series as an executive producer since season one, including directing season three and four.

So when Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry approached him about The First Shadow Broadway play, he was intrigued.

Levy said that he trusted Friedman and Daldry because they were "at the top of their game in the theatre world" and he knew the project will be in "good hands."

Stranger Things final season is set to air on streaming platform later this year. Meanwhile Star Wars: Starfighter will release on May 28, 2027.