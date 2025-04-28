Tom Cruise shares his verdict on Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’

Tom Cruise reacts to Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'

Tom Cruise shared his thoughts on Ryan Coogler’s new film, Sinners.

The Mission: Impossible star was left awestruck after watching the film over the weekend.

Cruise then took to his social media account to endorse the film. He captioned the post, "Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew."

Urging his fans to support the master piece, the Jack Reacher actor added, "Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!"

After the show of huge support, the film’s lead actor, Jordan in the comment section replied, "Thanks for the love and support!!!"

Sinners has been a box office hit, earning over $161 million worldwide, reported CBR.

The story follows twin gangsters who open up a juke joint for the residents of their old Mississippi hometown.

Its opening night, however, is upended by the arrival of a vampire who soon begins turning locals into his army, forcing the survivors to make a last stand inside the establishment.

According to Coogler, the movie was "inspired by my family and my ancestry" but also drew inspiration from filmmakers like Jordan Peele, Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg, Ava DuVernay and many more.

Jordan, Haliee Steinfeld, and Miles Caton film, Sinners is currently playing in theatres.