Kim Kardashian’s robbery drama ends in most unexpected way

A key suspect involved in the high-profile robbery of Kim Kardashian has died before standing trial.

Marceau Baum-Gertner, who was scheduled to stand trial on Monday (April 28, 2025) for his alleged role in the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian, has passed away unexpectedly last month at the age of 72.

The suspect was said to have helped the gang sell Kim’s stolen jewelry, including the $4 million engagement ring she received from Kanye West.

However, the sudden death of the suspect has now left the trial in limbo, according to MailOnline.

Even after his death, authorities have listed him as a key defendant in an official document on March 14, still planning for him to face trial at the Paris Assizes next week.

A close source shared with MailOnline: "Mr Baum-Gertner had been released on bail following his arrest over the Kim Kardashian robbery eight years ago, and was living in Paris, while regularly reporting to police.

His name was on the defendants' list for the trial, and he was very enthusiastic about clearing his name in court," it added.

"This was until he died suddenly in the 10th arrondissement of Paris on March 6.

The man was suspected of liaising with mafia gangs from across the world over the Kardashian jewellery, and criminals are known to have issued threats against him following widespread publicity connected to the case," it concluded.