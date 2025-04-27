Virginia Giuffre stayed brave despite 'enormous pressure'

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, of sexual abuse, has sadly passed away at the age of 41.

Her family confirmed she died by suicide at her home in Neergabby, Western Australia.

In a statement, they shared: 'She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.'

Despite the immense challenges she faced, those close to her say Virginia never wavered in her fight for justice.

'I just know that being involved in this case has been an enormous amount of pressure for her.' said Annie Farmer, a fellow survivor, adding: 'While there were so many really supportive responses, there's have been those people that have just been really vicious towards her.'

Virginia's battle included speaking out against powerful figures, a move that brought intense scrutiny and public pressure. Her publicist, Dini von Mueffling, revealed to the Times that Virginia had 'suffered a number of physical injuries in the last years of her life' and that 'with extreme pain comes depression.'

Sigrid McCawly, her long-time lawyer and friend, honoured her legacy, calling her 'a champion fighting against the evils of sex trafficking in the face of so much adversity.'