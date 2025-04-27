David Arquette reacts to 'leaked' news of his 'Scream 7' return

'It was supposed to be the surprise,' says Arquette about his return

David Arquette was thrilled to learn he’d be stepping back into Dewey Riler’s shoes for Scream 7. But his excitement was short-lived.

Speaking to Us Weekly while promoting his new film Mob Cops, Arquette revealed that Dewey’s return was meant to be a big reveal in the theatres, but the news got out prematurely.

"It was supposed to be the surprise — and somebody leaked it. So I was kind of like, ‘Oh, that’s a bummer,’” he told the outlet.

Deadline confirmed in March that Arquette would return, despite Dewey’s brutal death in Scream 5.

He's not the only one making a comeback; Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley are also set to appear, even though their characters were killed off in earlier films. How exactly the dead will rise is still a tightly guarded secret.

"I'm not really allowed to talk about it too much," Arquette teased.

One thing Arquette can talk about is working with director Kevin Williamson, the franchise's original mastermind.

"Working with Kevin Williamson as a director was tremendous," he shared. "I mean, he is such an amazing person. I have the utmost respect for him."

Dewey’s death hit Arquette hard when it first aired, with the actor previously admitting, "I'm still in therapy over it."