Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'horrified' by Prince William's decision

Prince William's recent hire has a sour past with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince William’s latest hire has reportedly left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reeling.

Earlier this month, William appointed Jason Knauf — the former communications secretary for both the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales — as the new chief executive of the Earthshot Prize.

Writing for The Daily Mail on April 24 via The Express, Richard Eden noted, “William’s decision to hand Knauf such an important role will no doubt horrify Harry and Meghan.”

While William is said to have a close relationship with Knauf, things soured dramatically between Knauf and the Sussexes after their royal exit.

An email Knauf sent in 2018 to William’s then-private secretary alleged concerns over Meghan’s behaviour toward palace staff.

"I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable," he wrote.

The leak of that email drew widespread backlash against Meghan and prompted an internal Buckingham Palace investigation. Meghan has always denied the bullying accusations, but the damage was done.