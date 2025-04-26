Tom Holland, Zendaya reveal their surprise baby plans

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s family planning has been laid bare as their potential wedding bells are on the horizon.

A source close to the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home shared an inside scoop, revealing their surprising baby plans.

Referring to the Spider-Man star, the insider shared, “He’s [Holland] talked about wanting to start a family, but that’s very far off.”

Citing the reason why the couple’s baby desires are far reached, the tipster tools Heat World in a recent interview that, “Zendaya’ also got a few massive projects in development, and she doesn’t want to drop that ball.”

Although the latest source has quashed the idea of seeing Zendaya and Holland’s baby anytime soon, they did offer some insights into their new chapter of living together.

“They might not be able to manage a wedding this year, but they want to get at least started on their nest,” the source continued. “

While shooting the upcoming Spider-Man instalment, they are living at Zendaya's place; however, “they’re actually looking to buy somewhere together in the US.”

The insider emphasised the couple is in no rush and is taking things one at a time.

Not to mention, this wasn’t the first time Zendaya and Holland’s baby plans were discussed.

Previously, in an interview with Variety, the future Bero founder claimed, “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies any more.”