Palace shares update as William steps in for King Charles

King Charles III's office has released a heartfelt video with a message after Prince William attended Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican on Saturday.

The royal family paid their final respects to the Argentinian pontiff, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

The video of Pope Francis' funeral shared on the official Instagram account of the royal family.

"Earlier today, The Prince of Wales attended the funeral of Pope Francis at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on behalf of The King," the Palace wrote alongside the video.

The Prince of Wales looked somber in a navy suit and black tie as he paid his respects to the coffin of Francis alongside UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

William and Kate have also shared a tribute to Pope, writing: "Today we remember and celebrate the life of Pope Francis."

At the funeral, The Prince was joined by President Emmanuel Macron. The two paid their respects by bowing their heads and then slowly returning to their designated spot.

Over 200 thousand people and some 170 delegations gathered in front of St Peter’s Basilica to commemorate the Pope.