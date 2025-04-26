Prince Harry steps into spotlight as shocking news rocks Royal circles

Prince Harry brought a touch of humour to a serious evening as he attended the 22nd Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel, hosted by Hollywood icon John Travolta.

King Charles estranged son Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo, the Duke of Sussex paid tribute to the heroic helicopter pilots and firefighters who bravely battled the devastating LA wildfires.

Taking to the stage, Harry joked, 'I feel like I have picked the short straw...not from being up here but someone had to host a bunch of pilots and firefighters,' before pointing the crowd and adding,' that's where they are,' drawing laughter from the audience.

The night came amid sad news, as reports surfaced that Virginia Giuffre, who had accused King Charles brother Prince Andrew of abuse, had died by suicide.

Harry was quickly ushered away as the tragic development unfolded.

Previously honoured at the same evening ceremony, Harry had earlier made a surprise visit with meghan Markle to meet wildfire victims.



