Kate Middleton makes key decision for special Waleses occasion

Princess Kate takes thoughtful step on Prince Louis' seventh birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently celebrated the seventh birthday of their youngest son, Prince Louis.

To mark their family's special occasion, the Prince and Princess of Wales released an adorable portrait of the young royal on social media.

In the picture, Louis is seen smiling widely, which shows his two missing front teeth, while he is surrounded by natural beauty.

However, this year, Princess Catherine, who often captures sweet family moments, especially of her children, did not turn into a photographer for Louis.

During an interesting discussion on the new episode of A Right Royal Podcast, royal expert Emily Nash revealed that the future Queen decided to select a photographer outside the family.

While praising her photography skills, she said that Kate "often really gets the best out of the kids. I think they're relaxed with her. But you know, occasionally, she has gone for people outside the family, as we know in recent years."

"So Josh Shinner, who took this one, for example, he did the family's 2023 Christmas card, the black and white portrait of them with the studio background in the past," Emily recalled.