Lauren Graham joins Colleen Hoover's 'Reminders of Him' film adaptation

Lauren Graham will play Grace Landry in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2022 bestseller

Lauren Graham is joining the Colleen Hoover cinematic universe!

Deadline reported that the Gilmore Girls star has joined the cast of Reminders of Him, the film adaptation of Hoover’s bestselling 2022 novel.

Graham will portray Grace Landry, who became the legal guardian of her late son Scotty’s daughter, Diem, after Diem’s mother was incarcerated.

As the story unfolds, Grace becomes a key figure in the emotional tug-of-war that follows Kenna’s return from prison, as the young mother attempts to reconnect with the daughter she’s never known.

The It Ends With Us author reacted to the casting with clear excitement, writing on Facebook, “So there’s this… Lauren Graham as Grace in Reminders Of Him!”

Joining Graham in the cast is Longlegs breakout Maika Monroe as Kenna, Tell Me Lies actor Tyriq Withers as Ledger — Scotty’s best friend and Kenna’s eventual love interest — and Outer Banks’ Rudy Pankow as Scotty.

Directed by Vanessa Caswill, the film is slated for a February 2026 release. It’s one of several Hoover adaptations in the works, including Regretting You, due in October, and Verity, which is set for May 2026.

Production for Reminders of Him is set to begin this month.