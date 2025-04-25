Billy Ray Cyrus reveals how Elizabeth Hurley romance began

Billy Ray Cyrus recalls sparking romance with Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley knocked on Billy Ray Cyrus’ door at a particularly significant time in his life, as the country singer shared in a new interview.

The 63-year-old musician recalled that he got a kind text message from an anonymous sender which read, “Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner.”

Cyrus went on to share that this was around the time when he was knee deep in his messy divorce with ex-wife, Firerose.

During his appearance at Apple Music Country’s The Ty Bentli Show, Cyrus shared that he asked Hurley, “Who is this?.”

“Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh,” recalled the Achy Breaky Heart singer.

Cyrus and Hurley had first met during the set of the movie Christmas in Paradise, in which they co-starred in 2022 and found that they had amazing “chemistry.”

However, the two reconnected during the time of his divorce in 2024 when he felt like, “For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you.”

But things changed when “in this moment… a friend reached out.”