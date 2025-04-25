Joe Keery reflects on side-effects of hit ‘Stranger Things’ role

Joe Keery opened up about his role, Steven Harrington, in Stranger Things and the consequences of playing it.

Keery’s character, Harrington in the start of the show is a stereotypical popular high school student dating Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), who by the end of the first season have his redemption arc and starts caring about for others more than himself.

In a recent episode of Zach Sang Show, the Free Guy actor was asked whether its "weird" to play such an "iconic" role that it could be what people associate him with for the "longest of time."

"I mean what a gift it's been to do it," he said. "There's a part of me, obviously, that is like 'No, I'm more than just that.' But I don't know, I'm kind of okay with that."

The End of Beginning hit maker added, "If that’s all, I mean what an insane ride that has been. But I guess now it puts me in this place of privilege to be able to just like chase the things I’m really interested in doing."

The filming of the final season of the supernatural-mystery show was wrapped in December and earlier this year, Keery in an appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon revealed that the experience was "crazy."

"I mean it’s been one-third of my life, really. I was emotional," Keery said.

Reported by Men’s Journal, Stranger Things Season 5 first round of the final episodes will drop in October 2025, but Netflix has yet to issue an official release date.