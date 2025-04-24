Dua Lipa shares photos from adorable easter celebrations with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is melting her fans’ hearts with cuteness-overloaded snapshots of herself with alleged fiance Callum Turner.

The lovebirds decided to spend their Easter holidays with a splash of fun and water at the seaside.

Earlier this week, the Levitating singer took to Instagram to share a carousel, offering a glimpse into how she is soaking in the festive spirit amid a break from her Radical Optimism tour.

Amid a series of her bikini and swimsuit-clad shots, one adorable photo stole the spotlight.

In the picture, Lipa, 29, in full pout mode, held Masters of the Air star’s chin as he flashed a wide grin.

In the comments section, fans were gushing over the couple's photo, with one saying, "My girl in love," and another commenting, "cute."

Another slide captured the Houdini singer wearing a shirt adorned with a cat face and a cheeky text that read, "I have time for nothing except being cute."

Additionally, the Grammy-winning singer included a brief clip in the montage that captured the couple running and jumping into the water together.

"Easter at home [bunny face]," Lipa captioned her social media post, which documented her fun-filled celebrations during her time in Alabama.