Meghan Markle gets emotional about raising Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle delivered a moving reflection on motherhood and empowerment during her keynote address at the TIME100 Summit in New York City, revealing her aspirations for her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Speaking candidly, the Duchess of Sussex emphasised the importance of raising children with both strength and compassion. 'I am focused on raising a confident and strong young woman.'

Meghan said, adding that it's equally important for her son, Archie, to grow up with a sense of self-worth that uplifts and respects the women around him.

Meghan, 43, highlighted how personal well-being is central to being a positive role model for her children, noting that the example she sets shape their worldview.

Attending the event, alongside Prince harry, the couple continues to prioritise privacy and a grounded upbringing for their two children, despite global interest in their family.

Princess Lilibet, who carries the name of Harry's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his mother Princess Diana, remains at the heart of the Sussexes' hopes for a compassionate, empowered next generation.