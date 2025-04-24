Bella Hadid shares never-before seen pictures to mark Gigi Hadid’s big day

Bella Hadid celebrated sister Gigi Hadid’s birthday with rare adorable photos from their childhood and with niece Khai.

The American model took to her Instagram to mark Gigi’s 30th milestone.

She added the caption, "ITS GIGI DAY EVERYONE SAY IT WITH ME. HAPPPYYY 30th BIRTHDAYYYY JELENAAAA!!! [slew of party emojies]."

In the carousel post, Bella shared a number of photos of her elder sister from early childhood to teenage years and their adventures on runway.

She also shared heart warming photos of her niece marking the sister’s journey as aunt and a mother, respectively, after Gigi welcomed her first child, four-year-old daughter Khai.

Soon the comment section of her post was filled with wishes for Zayn Malik’s ex-girlfriend.

Gigi herself commented, "We be slaying the decades away [hearts and fire emojies]."

Their mother Yolanda Hadid wrote, "[heart emoji] awwww baby what a beautiful words - I love you."

Meanwhile their father Muhammad Hadid, penned, "It’s Gigi's day today."

Gigi is the oldest out of three children shared by Yolanda and her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid.

In addition to daughters Gigi and Bella, the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alumna and the real estate developer are also parents to 25-year-old son Anwar Hadid.