Kate Middleton ‘devastated’ as Prince Harry sends angry message

Kate Middleton, who is reportedly determined to finally mend ties between Prince William and Prince Harry, was left upset after her brother-in-law left her shock with his latest move.

Prince Harry and Kate bonded quite well when the Duke of Sussex was still part of the royal family. The two shared heartfelt bond, which was reflected in their many public interactions together.

Following her cancer journey last year, Kate has been reflecting on the rift and had a change of heart about continuing it. However, insiders reveal that Harry has disappointed Kate following his recent two-day legal proceeding about security in the UK.

Earlier this month, Harry suggested that his security was downgraded by the Firm to keep him in the royal fold “confirming [his] worst fears”.

“Harry’s allegations didn’t come as a huge surprise to most of the royals,” an insider told Heat Magazine. “They’ve grown very accustomed to him laying the blame for his troubles squarely at his family’s door.”

However, per the source, Kate is left “particularly devastated by the turn of events”.

“It still stings that [Harry’s] managed to have yet another dig, insinuating that they forged this elaborate plot to keep him and Meghan trapped in the UK.”

Prince Harry, who had filed an appeal against the UK Home Office about his police protection, is still waiting for the verdict on his legal proceedings held in London.

Following the court hearing, Harry was visibly angry and frustrated with how the process went. In the interview that followed, he did not shy away from expressing disdain and anger.

He claimed that “people would be shocked by what’s being held back” from the public during the private court sessions.