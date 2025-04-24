Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick reflects on doing ‘bad things’ on TV

Scott Disick looks back on things he regrets doing on reality TV

Kourtney Kardasian’s ex Scott Disick has been a regular on The Kardashians reality family TV show and he has not been shy to show everything on camera.

The 41-year-old reality TV star acknowledged that he has “done a lot of bad things” on camera even if “I don't think I've said that many bad things.”

During his appearance at Disney Entertainment Television's Get Real Event on Tuesday, April 22nd, Scott recalled, “I probably should have never stuffed that money in that man's mouth,” referring to an incident on Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 4, where he told a waiter to “shut your f------ mouth,” as he shoved a $100 bill into his mouth.

Khloe Kardashian, who was there on the stage with him, nodded with approval, saying, “That's true.”

Scott continued, “I probably shouldn't have invited girls on vacation while we were on vacation,” referring to the infidelity rumours while he was on a family vacation, with then-partner Kourtney, in Costa Rica.

However, all is not gone to waste for him, as he noted, “I've done a lot of bad things, but they were entertaining, I guess.”

Scott was married to Kourtney from 2006 to 2015, and they share three children together.