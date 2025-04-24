Camille Razat bids adieu to 'Emily in Paris': Here's why

Emily in Paris star Camille Razat reveals reason for season 5 exit

Camille Razat from Emily in Paris revealed the reason for saying goodbye to the series after being its staple for the past four seasons.

A week ago the announcement was made that the character involved in the love-triangle with Emily and Gabriel will not be returning to the show for the upcoming season.

The French actress took to Instagram Thursday, April 23, to break the silence on her unexpected exit.

“After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris,” began Razat her long farewell note, “It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories.”

She expressed gratitude to the show's creater, Darren Star along with Netflix and Paramount Pictures for providing her and trusting her on this opportunity.

As Lea Morel from French drama Disparue (The Disappearance) touched upon the 'natural' end of her character's storyline, the 31-year-old shared with her fans some new ventures she has set in near future.

In the comments section, her costars including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo showered the French model with love and praise.

For the unversed, the previous season had ended with Gabriel once again leaving Camille for Emily. The fans had anticipated the return of Camille in the next season to play out her next move.

However, now we know that it will not happen.