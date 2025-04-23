Sarah Ferguson makes shocking confession in first statement after meeting King Charles

Sarah Ferguson visits a cancer unit in London

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has made heartbreaking admission in her first statement since joining King Charles and the royal family at Easter Sunday service with the Duke of York.

The Duchess of York seemingly turned a deaf ear to criticism over the King's snub as the monarch's office did not share a photo of her and Andrew with other royals on the royal family's official Instagram.

Ferguson, a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, visited a cancer unit during her visit to University College Hospital in London on Wednesday alongside Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Her visit aimed to support the Teenage Cancer Trust's #AndYoungPeople campaign.

Fergie, who went through health crisis last year, has revealed that receiving a cancer diagnosis felt "like a death sentence" as she promote a campaign to improve teenage cancer care.

The 65-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2023 and skin cancer in 2024.

The 65-year-old said that while she received support during her treatment, many young people are left "to struggle alone with the dark thoughts".

In her latest statement, the Duchess of York described her cancer diagnosis as a "bomb going off in my life".

She wrote in the Times: "I was 63 when I was diagnosed with cancer for the first time and cancer at any age is traumatic."