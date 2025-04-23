Jax Taylor reflects on mental health issues after Brittany Cartwright split

Jax Taylor acknowledged that he had “hit rock bottom” when he got into a violent fight with Brittany Cartwright.
The 45-year-old reality star discovered some flirtatious texts between his estranged wife, and friend Julian, when he got aggressive with Cartwright.
During the latest episode of The Valley, on Tuesday, April 22nd, Kristen Doute visited Taylor to check in with him.
“I’ve gotten to the point, though, where I just am not happy,” he told Doute. “I haven’t been happy in ... the last time I was happy is I think when my son was born.”
When the model alleged that he didn’t feel like Cartwright “cares about me,” Doute reproached him by recalling, “Do you know how many times I’ve been with her crying because you called her ugly, fat, told her nobody wants her?”
Even though he claimed he “never” said anything like that to his estranged wife, Doute didn’t believe him.
In a confessional, the father-of-one admitted, “You know I’ve hit rock bottom when Kristen Doute shows up at your house before noon to talk about your f------ issues.”
Later in the episode, Taylor acknowledged that he needs help, “I think it's time to break the cycle, to get some help. Because I don’t want my son to ever feel like the way I feel.”
Julia Roberts and Brian Tyree Henry co-star on upcoming movie ‘Panic Carefully’
Meghan Markle opens up about life with supporting husband Prince Harry
Harry Styles inspiration behind new album revealed
Andrew Garfield breaks down in tears at grave honoring lost family members
Tom Francis also joins the star cast along with Ray Nicholson
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now reside in California