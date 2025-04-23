Andrew Garfield emotional breakdown over ancestors grave at memorial site

Andrew Garfield sheds tears as he discovers unfortunate family history in the recent episode of BBC series, Who Do You Think You Are?

The 41-year-old was covered in Tuesday night, April 22, episode of the show in which he found out more about his ancestors.

The Spiderman had upbringing in Los Angeles and London, while his dad's side of the family had come from Poland.

The Social Network actor visited a memorial site for victims of the Treblinka extermination camp near the village of Treblinka, Poland.

It is believed that his Jewish great-grandfather Ludwig Garfinkel's three sisters perished at the site as they couldn’t escape.

Honoring their memory, evidently overwhelmed Garfield placed three stones on a gravestone that was marked Kielce, the place they belonged to.

Emma Stone's ex shaken to the core managed to speak, "This is a memorial stone for the Jews from Kielce that met their ultimate fate here in Treblinka, which my great-grandfather's three sisters, we imagine, had to have been murdered."

"Szajndia, Dworja, Basia. Their lives were deemed so valueless and the Nazis attempted to erase even the memory of them, even their names, even any record of them," continued We Live In Time alum.