Prince Louis new birthday photo released, leaves fans in awe: ‘cute’

Kensington Palace released a rare photo of the youngest Wales child, Prince Louis, as he marked his seventh birthday on Wednesday.

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton has often grabbed the attention of the public with his cheeky antics. The photo release was no different as fans flooded the comment section.

Louis was photographed without his front teeth as the young prince is going through different phases of growing up.

One fan gushed, “Such a cute photo Prince Louis [starry-eyed emoji] Happy Birthday [streamer emoji, May your life be filled with happiness and joy [birthday cake emoji]”

“Happy Birthday Prince Louis ,It feels like just yesterday we welcomed our little Prince Louis,” another chimed in, while one wrote, “Happy birthday, so adorable.”

“Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!” the caption read.

The honour for the young prince also seems to mark a key break from tradition that Kate Middleton had set for her children.

The Palace had also credited photographer Josh Shinner for the portrait. For previous birthday tributes, the Princess of Wales was always the one to take the special photo.

However, it seems that Kate is still reeling from the photoshop controversy that emerged during last year's Mother's Day. While the mum of three had changed the beloved tradition, it is understood that she will be keeping the ones she always does.

Princess Kate previously revealed that she loved staying up the night and baking a birthday cake.

Louis also seems to hold a special place in his mother's heart, per royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

“You get away with a lot more and you are that little bit special as the lastborn," Bond said. "Catherine probably lets Louis run wild more than she did with George.”