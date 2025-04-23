Frozen icon Idina Menzel admits breaking law to chase dream

Idina Menzel, American actress and singer known for her powerful voice in Broadway hits and Disney’s Frozen, has recently revealed that she’s broken a few laws on her journey to fame.

The 53-year-old star began her career as a teen singing at weddings and she didn’t have a driver’s license. The singer said that she drove anyway to make it to her gigs, saying: “I had to get to those weddings somehow.”

While speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Idina shared with Andy Cohen: "I was about 17 years old. So I was just at a junior licence, which meant you couldn't drive at night, but I'd drive illegally to every temple, every temple all over the tri-state area.

The Enchanted star, who later became even more famous as the voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen, said she just “couldn’t believe” she was actually making money as a singer at the time.

She added: "Honestly, back then, when I was 17, I couldn't believe I was making money as a professional singer."

However, Idina was later surprised when a couple from the audience revealed that she sang at their wedding over 30 years ago, and to prove it, they brought an old photo of her from that day.