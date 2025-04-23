Kim Kardashian fierce reaction to Kanye’s explosive accusation

Kim Kardashian isn’t staying silent after her ex-husband Kanye West’s latest outburst, hitting back at his claim that he hasn’t seen their son Saint “this year.”

The reality star is said to be frustrated and hurt, especially since she’s been trying to keep things calm for the kids behind the scenes.

The 47-year-old music mogul, who shocked fans earlier with a disturbing post about his childhood, is now claiming that he hasn’t seen his nine-year-old son, even though they were clearly spotted together back in January.

Kanye’s post, “I HAVEN’T SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR,” sparked a storm of reactions. However, while some fans slammed Kim, others applauded her for keeping Saint safe and out of the chaos surrounding West.

Along with Saint, the rapper has three other kids with the Kardashians star, including daughter North, 11, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5. The two were married from 2014 to 2022.

A close insider told DailyMail: "Kanye has been in LA recently for a few months and didn’t ask to see the kids aside from North until a week before he was leaving again."

"Kanye can see the kids anytime he wants, there are no limitations, but Kim is very careful also to not put them in situations that are chaotic," they added.

"Protecting her kids are first and foremost."

Kanye West previously accused Kim Kardashian of blocking him from seeing his kids, but DailyMail confirmed that he spent time with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm just last week.